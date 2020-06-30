News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€500,000 seized and man arrested after Garda operation in Cavan and Dublin

€500,000 seized and man arrested after Garda operation in Cavan and Dublin
Gardaí searched a number of premises as part of the operation. Picture Dan Linehan
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Gardaí have seized an estimated €500,000 in cash and arrested a 38-year-old man as part on an operation in Cavan and Dublin.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) targeted the members of a suspected organised crime group (OCG) operating in the region.

The OCG are believed to be involved in large scale trafficking of controlled drugs and associated money laundering.

5 premises were searched as part of the investigation.

Speaking about the arrests and seizure of cash, Assistant Commissioner O’Driscol from Special Crime Operations said, "This operation demonstrates the continued determination of An Garda Síochána to target organised crime through stopping the flow of money suspected to be proceeds of crime and which provides the motivation for crime groups to trade in drugs”.

READ MORE

Republicans urge action following briefing on Russian bounties allegation

More on this topic

Helen McEntee: Special Criminal Court still needed for serious organised crimeHelen McEntee: Special Criminal Court still needed for serious organised crime

Burglar caught red-handed loses appeal after threatening to burn owner 'out of it'Burglar caught red-handed loses appeal after threatening to burn owner 'out of it'

Dissident republican’s murder ‘callous and reckless’Dissident republican’s murder ‘callous and reckless’

Man arrested after woman shot in BallymunMan arrested after woman shot in Ballymun

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19

Special Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice ActsSpecial Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice Acts

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »