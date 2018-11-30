5,000 US work visas may be made available to jobseekers

Jobseekers could get access to up to 5,000 US work visas after the House of Representatives passed a bill potentially opening up access to visas originally designated for Australians. The E3 Bill would allow Irish people to participate in the E3 Visa Programme.

The E3 visa is a two-year renewable visa which permits Australian citizens to live and work in the US. The programme allocates around 10,500 visas every year. However, only half of these are taken up.

If the Bill gets Senate approval in the coming weeks, the unused visas numbering around 5,000 will be allocated to Irish citizens.

Under the scheme: Visa recipients are entitled, along with their spouses, to work in the US.

The visa does not grant their children any rights to work in the US.

Applicants must have a legitimate offer of employment in the US and have the necessary credentials for that position.

That position must qualify as specialty occupation employment Republican congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, who co-sponsored the bill with Democrat Richard Neal said that the passing of the bill would strengthen the ties between the US and Ireland.

“The United States was built on hard work and the determination of immigrants many of them who hail from Ireland. Through their perseverance, they have enabled this country to grow and prosper.”

“I believe in the value and opportunity that comes with legal immigration. I am pleased to have authored this legislation to make the process more efficient for one of our oldest allies, and add to the great legacy of cultural diversity celebrated our country,” he said.

The Irish government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and its special envoy to the US John Deasy have led efforts to gain access to the E3 visa programme.

On Twitter, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the vote was “a really positive development for future generations to travel to USA” but cautioned that there was “still work to do”.

This is a really positive development for future generations to travel to USA. Still work to do but thanks to our team in @IrelandEmbUSA and @JohnDeasyTD for their tireless work and thanks to @RepRichardNeal and all our friends in US House of Representatives. 🇮🇪🇺🇸 https://t.co/d0SN7o5PMv— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) November 28, 2018

Ireland’s senator for the Diaspora Billy Lawless, who worked on the Government’s push to gain access to the programme said that while “much work remains to be done” to secure the bill’s passing into law, an important first hurdle had been cleared.

“Ireland and the United States share a deep bond, built on strong cultural, economic and social ties. This bill is testament to those links and will provide Irish citizens the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in the United States.

“It will reinvigorate Irish American communities in the USA and will serve to bring our countries, our companies and our people even closer together.

“In light of Brexit this would be a win-win for both of our great nations, given that Ireland will be the primary English-speaking country remaining in the EU,” he said.