500 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals nationwide

500 patients are waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

The figures are down from the 565 people without a bed yesterday, but the total amount waiting is up from 364 this day last week.

363 people are waiting in emergency, while 137 are in wards.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 41 patients on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital is the second highest with 38, which is down from 70 yesterday.

Letterkenny University Hospital and University Hospital Waterford follow with 35.