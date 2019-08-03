News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

500 cannabis plants found in abandoned van on motorway

500 cannabis plants found in abandoned van on motorway
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 05:59 PM

Drugs worth more than €400,000 have been discovered in County Meath.

More than 500 cannabis plants were found when gardaí came across a van abandoned on the M3 motorway near Dunshaughlin shortly before 9am this morning.

The white Renault Trafic was located in the hard shoulder on the southbound side of the motorway between junctions 7 and 6.

The van has since been removed for technical and forensic examinations.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

An incident room has been set up at Ashbourne Garda Station and gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on this stretch of motorway overnight to come forward, especially if they have any dash-cam footage that could help.

READ MORE

Teenager in critical condition after falling ill at Indiependence Festival

More on this topic

'A helping hand, not handcuffs' - Govt announce health-led approach for drugs possession for personal use'A helping hand, not handcuffs' - Govt announce health-led approach for drugs possession for personal use

Cannabis worth more than €57,000 seized in Dublin AirportCannabis worth more than €57,000 seized in Dublin Airport

Two men arrested following drug seizure in DublinTwo men arrested following drug seizure in Dublin

Revenue seize cocaine worth over €2.5m in RosslareRevenue seize cocaine worth over €2.5m in Rosslare

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

BBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast PrideBBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast Pride

Blistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestionBlistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestion

Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in LimerickThree arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Limerick

Drug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remainDrug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remain


Lifestyle

From a €48k doll's house to chandeliers and Hollywood legends, we have all the latest from the world of art and antiques.All the latest from the world of art and antiques

Des O’Sullivan previews the August bank holiday weekend auctions in Ballyconneely, Connemara.Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

A Shillelagh from the infamous massacre in the quiet Cork village of Ballinhassig in 1845 sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Fonsie Mealy’s summer auction in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, last week.Ballinhassig massacre shillelagh sells for over €5k

You can view Morgan O'Driscoll's sale online or in person, writes Des O'Sullivan.Contrasting styles of art to suit all budgets

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »