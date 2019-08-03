500 cannabis plants found in abandoned van on motorway

Drugs worth more than €400,000 have been discovered in County Meath.

More than 500 cannabis plants were found when gardaí came across a van abandoned on the M3 motorway near Dunshaughlin shortly before 9am this morning.

The white Renault Trafic was located in the hard shoulder on the southbound side of the motorway between junctions 7 and 6.

The van has since been removed for technical and forensic examinations.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

An incident room has been set up at Ashbourne Garda Station and gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on this stretch of motorway overnight to come forward, especially if they have any dash-cam footage that could help.