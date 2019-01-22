NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

500 ambulance staff on strike over union recognition row

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 06:51 AM
By Digital Desk staff

500 ambulance personnel are striking today, in a dispute with the HSE over union recognition.

The crew members, who are part of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, will picket outside ambulance bases in Dublin, Cork, and other locations between 7am and 5pm.

The National Ambulance Service says it has detailed contingency plans in place.

That includes having Defence Forces paramedics on standby, managers carrying out frontline duties, and confirmation that personnel from other unions will be working as normal.

READ MORE: IMF sees ‘serious slowdown’ but no recession

Peter Hughes, General Secretary of the PNA, says contingency plans are in place to deal with emergencies during today's strike action.

"From 7am to 5pm our members will be on strike," he said.

"We will cover emergencies, so emergency cover will be provided. Non-emergency will not be provided."

Ambulance personnel who belong to the PNA want the HSE to recognise the trade union as well as deduct and remit their subscription fee from their pay.

The HSE says it already recognises Siptu, Unite and Forsa, and thinks engaging with any further organisations would harm good industrial relations in the National Ambulance Service.

Siptu - which represents the most frontline staff - has confirmed that it expects its members to work as normal today.

The PNA says it will not call on other unions to join the strike and will provide emergency cover where necessary.


KEYWORDS

AmbulanceStrike

More in this Section

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Seize Brexit opportunity to end partition, urges Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »