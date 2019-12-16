News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
50 years for average worker to earn half of top Irish company bosses yearly income

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 07:52 AM

It would take the average worker 50 years to earn what half of the bosses at top Irish companies take home each year.

Some workers would need 212 years to earn what their boss earns in a year.

That is according to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions' latest report on CEO's pay.

Bosses at 22 of the 26 companies which were examined earned close to or above one million euro in pay and benefits last year.

ICTU's Laura Bambrick said a recent survey has outlined what workers feel would be a fair salary for their boss.

She said: "A recent survey by Harvard, that asked over 55,000 people in 40 countries what they saw as a fair ratio between the top and the rest of the workforce, and they came down with a ratio of 1:7."

