50 high power electric vehicle charging hubs to be set up across Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 07:45 AM

A new network of high power charging points for electric vehicles is to be rolled out across the country.

50 new high powered charging hubs for electric vehicles will be built on motorways and national roads.

€20m is being invested in the project, which is aimed at encouraging more drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

A further 50 existing sites will also be upgraded as part of the plan, which is a joint venture between the ESB and Government.

ESB spokesperson Peter O'Shea sid each site will be fast charging and have space for multiple vehicles.

He said: "Each of these will be capable of charging between two and eight vehicles at the same time and deliver sufficient charge in just six minutes to drive 100km.

"In addition, we will be upgrading 50 of the existing AC charging points to multi-charge high power units."

M O'Shea hopes it will have a positive impact.

He said: "I suppose from our perspective this is a really important announcement for Ireland's climate change plans because transport is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emitions."

