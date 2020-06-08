News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

5% increase in road traffic on first day of new Covid-19 lockdown phase, says AA

5% increase in road traffic on first day of new Covid-19 lockdown phase, says AA
Thousands of shops reopened today as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 06:31 PM

Traffic on Ireland's main roads increased by an average of 5% today, according to AA Ireland.

Thousands of shops reopened their doors today while travel restrictions were also eased under the second phase of lifting lockdown measures.

AA Ireland says traffic had already returned to two-thirds of its usual volumes by last week.

AA Ireland's director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan is expecting the roads to get busier as more businesses open later this week:

He says: "What's different today, we have seen more traffic [...] but only about 5% more on average.

"I'm looking at some of the traffic data here for roads like the M50, N7, N4, N11 during the commuting period.

"Up but not massively up and perhaps that is a bit of a surprise and perhaps that will grow as the week goes on."

READ MORE

Pedestrians return to Dublin streets as businesses reopen in phase 2 of lockdown exit

More on this topic

Social workers demand changes in elder care ahead of possible second Covid-19 waveSocial workers demand changes in elder care ahead of possible second Covid-19 wave

Smaller shops to open in NI as country takes ‘huge’ step towards normalitySmaller shops to open in NI as country takes ‘huge’ step towards normality

Pedestrians return to Dublin streets as businesses reopen in phase 2 of lockdown exitPedestrians return to Dublin streets as businesses reopen in phase 2 of lockdown exit

Covid-19: 9 new cases confirmed as Ireland begins Phase 2 lockdown exitCovid-19: 9 new cases confirmed as Ireland begins Phase 2 lockdown exit


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up