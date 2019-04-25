NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

49-year-old man charged with attempted hi-jacking in the North

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 08:16 PM

A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted hi-jacking in the North.

It is in connection with an incident in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry during the early hours of this morning.

A man allegedly entered the driver's seat of a car while a woman and two children were in the car and tried to drive the car away but failed.

He is also charged with attempted robbery, failing to provide a specimen when in charge unfit, in charge when unfit through drink or drugs and possession of class B controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

READ MORE

15-year-old girl being pimped by girlfriend for money and drugs, High Court hears

More on this topic

Evening round-up: Feargal Quinn dies; Drogheda shooting; Cork on the Rise

Gebrselassie makes fresh claims as Farah dispute continues

Gardaí in Drogheda appeal for witnesses after man shot in leg and shoulder

Robber accidentally reveals face by removing bag disguise to hold loot

More in this Section

Facebook password security lapse probed by privacy regulator

'He is smiling. He is laughing': Cork toddler injured in hit-and-run 'doing well'

Elderly warned to be vigilant answering their door following aggravated burglaries

Measles cases continue to rise in Ireland


Lifestyle

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk

Scene + Heard: Maradona set to be star player at Cannes

Jon Ronson's adventures in the porn industry

Decluttering? Top organiser Sarah Reynolds shows you how

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »