€48m spent on garda overtime so far this year

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 07:22 AM

More than €48m has been spent on garda overtime this year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information, three officers received between €25,000 and €28,000.

But this year's overtime bill is €10.7m less than at the same point in 2018.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, says it is still far too high.

"Usually [what] an overtime bill of that size would reflect is that the garda service is under-resourced," said Mr Kenny.

"I think it's a reflection of the difficulty we have in many areas where policing has become a problem.

"Some of these situations, particularly the situation where you have criminal gangs in Dublin and all the feuding and all that sort of thing in other towns around the country as well is obviously stretching resources.

"The only way that they can fill up that is to provide overtime."

