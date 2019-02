There are 488 admitted patients waiting for beds in hospitals this morning.

Today’s INMO Trolley Watch shows that 343 are waiting in the emergency department, while 145 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick: 57

Sligo University Hospital: 42

Beaumont: 33

Find a full report with figures for each hospital here.

The INMO Trolley Watch started in 2004 and counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.