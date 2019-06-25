482 patients waiting for beds in hospitals across the country

There are nearly 500 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the INMO trolley watch figures 482 patients are without a bed.

355 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 127 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick - 53

Cork University Hospital – 43

Naas General Hospital – 32

Beaumont Hospital - 32

The figures come as the Irish Patients Association is calling for clarity on the impact tomorrow's strike by 10,000 health support workers will have on patients.

A 24-hour stoppage looks set to go ahead after talks between SIPTU, the HSE and Department of Public Expenditure at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday failed to reach an agreement.