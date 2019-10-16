News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

48% do not believe carbon tax increase is the way to tackle climate issues
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 09:34 AM

Nearly half of voters do not believe a carbon tax increase is the way to tackle climate issues.

That is despite a majority of those in a new Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll agreeing that climate change is a major world problem.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a €6 carbon tax in 2020 Budget. He also predicted that the public will face €6 carbon tax hikes every year over the coming decade.

The poll of 1,200 voters between last Friday and Sunday found 55% of them believe climate change is the biggest issue facing the world.

However, when it comes to ways of tackling the crisis, only 48% would be willing to pay more for fossil fuels.

56% are against spending more on environmental problems and less on public services.

The poll also found those most concerned about climate tend to be younger, urban and better-off voters.

People in rural settings, older and less well off were least concerned and farmers were seen as the most sceptical about climate change issues.

According to another Irish Times/IpsosMRBI opinion poll published last Monday, Fine Gael holds a four-point lead over Fianna Fáil.

Support for Fine Gael is holding at 29% while Fianna Fáil declines marginally by one point to 25%.

Boris Johnson in race against the clock as Brexit splits appear

