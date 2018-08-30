€4.7m-winning Lotto ticket sold in small village of 700

The ticket that won last night's Lotto jackpot of €4,770,304 was sold in a small village in Co. Meath.

The winning jackpot Quick Pick ticket was sold last Friday, August 24, at the Londis Store in Summerhill in Co. Meath.

The owner of the Londis shop, Garret Jordan, said that Lotto fever is gripping the 700 residents in the village as speculation mounts about the winner.

Mr Jordan said: “The whole village is absolutely gripped by the win, there is great excitement and everyone is praying that the winner is local.

"We have been absolutely inundated with customers this morning who are checking their tickets in the hope that they’ve scooped the jackpot prize.

"There is a real party atmosphere so we’ll be enjoying the celebrations for the next few days.”

The winning Lotto numbers were: 26, 27, 35, 40, 41, 42 and the bonus 07.

Meanwhile, National Lottery officials have urged players throughout the country to check their online accounts to see if they if they are the winning ticket holder for last night’s Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 08, 19, 30, 33, 36, 47 and the bonus 31.