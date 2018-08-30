Home»Breaking News»ireland

€4.7m-winning Lotto ticket sold in small village of 700

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 12:01 PM

The ticket that won last night's Lotto jackpot of €4,770,304 was sold in a small village in Co. Meath.

The winning jackpot Quick Pick ticket was sold last Friday, August 24, at the Londis Store in Summerhill in Co. Meath.

The owner of the Londis shop, Garret Jordan, said that Lotto fever is gripping the 700 residents in the village as speculation mounts about the winner.

Mr Jordan said: “The whole village is absolutely gripped by the win, there is great excitement and everyone is praying that the winner is local.

"We have been absolutely inundated with customers this morning who are checking their tickets in the hope that they’ve scooped the jackpot prize.

"There is a real party atmosphere so we’ll be enjoying the celebrations for the next few days.”

The winning Lotto numbers were: 26, 27, 35, 40, 41, 42 and the bonus 07.

Meanwhile, National Lottery officials have urged players throughout the country to check their online accounts to see if they if they are the winning ticket holder for last night’s Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 08, 19, 30, 33, 36, 47 and the bonus 31.


KEYWORDS

LottoEuroMillionsNational Lottery

Related Articles

National Lottery players 'will be very happy' after price increase

One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4m

'Thank god it turned out to be the winner' - Work colleagues scoop €500,000 EuroMillions prize

The Euromillions results are in...

More in this Section

Traffic to Electric Picnic to take 'considerably longer' due to major road works

Charlie Flanagan opens new Garda HQ in Dublin

Gardaí hunt for armed man after casino worker assaulted in Cork

Freddie Thompson convicted of David Douglas murder


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »