News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

47% of junior cycle students have 'no intention of drinking' after alcohol education

47% of junior cycle students have 'no intention of drinking' after alcohol education
The numbers reporting they do not drink remained relatively unchanged at 60%. File Picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 07:47 AM

Educating junior cycle students on the harms of alcohol reduces the likelihood of underage drinking.

The result comes from the latest findings of a three-year study by Drinkaware and Maynooth University.

Almost 500 students are being surveyed from 1st to 3rd year as part of the study.

The latest findings from year two show that once alcohol education's provided, 47% say they have 'no interest or intention of drinking', compared to 30% pre-programme.

Students who say they intended to delay drinking also rose from 25% to 28%.

The numbers reporting they do not drink remained relatively unchanged at 60%.

The study also shows out of the 40% who have taken alcohol, some are engaged in harmful drinking at year two and showing signs of developing a bad relationship with alcohol.

READ MORE

Group recommends colleges provide drug and alcohol free spaces for students

More on this topic

No wind-up: Irish down 300,000 pints each dayNo wind-up: Irish down 300,000 pints each day

A day in the life of master gin distiller Natalie Wallis-PalmerA day in the life of master gin distiller Natalie Wallis-Palmer

C&C shares sink on news of CEO exitC&C shares sink on news of CEO exit

US investment giant BlackRock builds up 4% shareholding in Bulmers ownerUS investment giant BlackRock builds up 4% shareholding in Bulmers owner


TOPIC: Alcohol

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

A S the Joker would say, ‘Why so Series X?’ But the next generation of the Xbox isn’t a joke for Microsoft, who have ground to make up on Sony in the console wars. The Redmond team disappointed this generation, making early mistakes that gave Sony all the momentum.GameTech: Get ready for the new Xbox

Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke may have grown up with a Young Offenders star, but he is set to make a name for himself with a string of big roles, writes Esther McCarthyEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Should we be putting haemorrhoid cream around our eyes? Short answer... Absolutely not.The Skin Nerd: Are celebrity skincare tips all a load of Bullocks?

Peter Dowdall reports on how Blarney Castle's famous yew has bewitched onlookers for six centuriesBewitched: Help Ireland's most popular tree get the vote in Europe

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »