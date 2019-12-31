45,000 people to take part in New Year celebrations in Dublin

Up to 45,000 people are expected to take part in New Year celebrations in Dublin over the next two days.

The New Year Festival, which is organised by Fáilte Ireland and Dublin City Council, kicks-off this afternoon around Custom House Quay.

It is expected to provide a boost of €10 million for the local economy.

Fireworks and family friendly events will also take place in towns and cities across the country to ring in the New Year.

Walking on Cars will headline the Countdown concert which starts at 8pm at Customs House Quay.