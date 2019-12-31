News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

45,000 people to take part in New Year celebrations in Dublin

45,000 people to take part in New Year celebrations in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 07:28 AM

Up to 45,000 people are expected to take part in New Year celebrations in Dublin over the next two days.

The New Year Festival, which is organised by Fáilte Ireland and Dublin City Council, kicks-off this afternoon around Custom House Quay.

It is expected to provide a boost of €10 million for the local economy.

Fireworks and family friendly events will also take place in towns and cities across the country to ring in the New Year.

Walking on Cars will headline the Countdown concert which starts at 8pm at Customs House Quay.

READ MORE

Landowner payoffs hamper Cork road plans

More on this topic

New Year’s Eve: The confusing history of our most arbitrary holidayNew Year’s Eve: The confusing history of our most arbitrary holiday

Dublin tests out the light show for city's New Year celebrationsDublin tests out the light show for city's New Year celebrations

Colin Sheridan: Here's the alternative sports awards for 2019 Colin Sheridan: Here's the alternative sports awards for 2019

Michael Clifford's A to Z of 2019Michael Clifford's A to Z of 2019


TOPIC: New Year

More in this Section

Soccer club angered by extensive damage to pitches by car in DublinSoccer club angered by extensive damage to pitches by car in Dublin

Circumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are publishedCircumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are published

Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021

Taoiseach visits ancestral village in IndiaTaoiseach visits ancestral village in India


Lifestyle

Look at the iTunes Podcast Charts on any given day and the top shows in Ireland are either the 2 Johnnies or Blindboy. The former claims 250,000 listeners a week, while the latter has a Patreon with 5,000 listeners each paying $5 a month.Podcast Corner: The 2 Johnnies and Joe Rogan prove most popular in 2019

His time in Kilgarvan allows Laurie Shaw put a unique spin on events in the UK, writes Don O’MahonyLaurie Shaw’s Scouse brogue intact after years in Kerry

Child actor Roman Griffin Davis is already up for awards for his role in Nazi-era satire JoJo Rabbit, writes Esther McCarthyHitler as your imaginary friend: New satire takes a different look at Nazi Germany

Consumers across the EU are set to benefit from new rules on phone and internet contracts.Making Cents: Hold the phone, new rules for service contracts

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »