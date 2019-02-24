NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 07:36 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There are 450 new cases of oesophageal cancer are diagnosed in Ireland each year.

New data has revealed that early diagnosis may have spared 254 patients major surgery for the disease.

Noelle Ryan, Chief Executive of the Oesophageal Cancer Fund, says go to your GP if you have any concerns.

"We actually have one of the highest instances of oesophageal cancer in Europe. We have about 450 new cases diagnosed in Ireland every year," she said.

"Our advice is for people to go and visit their GP. Don't ignore the symptoms.

"Your GP is the best person to advise the next steps

"Early diagnosis is really the key to successful outcomes."

