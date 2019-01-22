45 people admitted to critical care with flu this year

45 people have been admitted to critical care with the flu this year.

According to the HSE, there has been a rise in respiratory infections such as coughs and colds.

Monaghan GP Dr Illona Duffy said it is normal to see a rise in cases at this time of year.

She said people would have probably already "started incubating illnesses in the homes" which they then spread through coughing and sneezing when they return to school and work.

The GP also said the number of cases in 2019 is lower than that of last year.