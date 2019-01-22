NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

45 people admitted to critical care with flu this year

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 10:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

45 people have been admitted to critical care with the flu this year.

According to the HSE, there has been a rise in respiratory infections such as coughs and colds.

Monaghan GP Dr Illona Duffy said it is normal to see a rise in cases at this time of year.

She said people would have probably already "started incubating illnesses in the homes" which they then spread through coughing and sneezing when they return to school and work.

The GP also said the number of cases in 2019 is lower than that of last year.


KEYWORDS

FluHealth

More in this Section

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Seize Brexit opportunity to end partition, urges Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »