News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€43m paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in first nine months of 2019

€43m paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in first nine months of 2019
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 07:03 AM

More than €43m was paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in the first nine months of this year.

It is a big increase on 2018, when nearly €47m was settled in the entire year.

Local authorities are insured by Irish Public Bodies, which deals with claims for issues such as slips and trips on footpaths and damage to cars caused by potholes.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, €43.3m worth of claims were settled on behalf of 28 of the 31 local authorities in Ireland in the first nine months of this year.

3,315 claims were finalised with the average pay-out being €13,061.

The highest number relate to Dublin City Council, with €7.5m worth of settlements.

Limerick City and County Council is next, at €3.6m followed by Cork City Council, at nearly €3.5m, including legal fees.

12 councils settled more, money-wise, in the first three quarters of 2019 than in all last year.

READ MORE

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

More on this topic

Probe finds 'cosy relationship between certain solicitors and GPs' encouraging personal injury claimsProbe finds 'cosy relationship between certain solicitors and GPs' encouraging personal injury claims

Ghost broker investigation may lead to cancellation of 600 car insurance policiesGhost broker investigation may lead to cancellation of 600 car insurance policies

Government to work with Gardaí and the insurance industry to crack down on ghost brokersGovernment to work with Gardaí and the insurance industry to crack down on ghost brokers

Q&A: The answers to the questions you might be asking about ghost brokers?Q&A: The answers to the questions you might be asking about ghost brokers?


TOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »