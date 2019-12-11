€43m paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in first nine months of 2019

More than €43m was paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in the first nine months of this year.

It is a big increase on 2018, when nearly €47m was settled in the entire year.

Local authorities are insured by Irish Public Bodies, which deals with claims for issues such as slips and trips on footpaths and damage to cars caused by potholes.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, €43.3m worth of claims were settled on behalf of 28 of the 31 local authorities in Ireland in the first nine months of this year.

3,315 claims were finalised with the average pay-out being €13,061.

The highest number relate to Dublin City Council, with €7.5m worth of settlements.

Limerick City and County Council is next, at €3.6m followed by Cork City Council, at nearly €3.5m, including legal fees.

12 councils settled more, money-wise, in the first three quarters of 2019 than in all last year.