NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

435 people arrested after trafficked medicines worth €168m seized across Europe

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 11:17 AM
By Marita Moloney

435 people have been arrested as part of a Europol-coordinated operation which seized medicines worth €168m.

The crackdown by police, customs and health regulatory authorities took place across 16 countries, including Ireland.

The items seized were worth in the region of €168m, and included 13 million units and 1.8 tonnes of medicines.

24 organised crime groups were disrupted, and criminal assets worth €3.2m were recovered.

A garda spokesperson said they were looking into the extent of these arrests had occurred in Ireland.

The operation targeting the illegal trafficking of misused medicines took place over seven months from April to October last year.

The details of the actions were not released until today due to operational reasons.

An initial nine participating EU Member States (Ireland, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK) were joined by seven new countries this year (Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia and Ukraine).

READ MORE: Ireland ratifies Istanbul Convention on protecting women from violence

The MISMED 2 was led by the French Gendarmerie Nationale (National Gendarmerie) and the Finnish Tulli (Customs), with support from Europol’s Intellectual Property Crime Coalition (IPC3).

Europol's investigations show that the type of medicines trafficked across Europe includes opioids but also products used for treating major illnesses such as cancer and heart conditions.

Performance and image enhancing drugs were also found.

The number of falsified or counterfeit products being trafficked is also increasing, with these accounting for over half of the 13 million units seized in the MISMED 2 operation.

More on this topic

Man arrested in connection with theft of 800-year-old 'Crusader' skull

75% of pharmacies were victims of crime last year, survey finds

Gardaí believe local gang may be behind latest Dublin gun killing

Transport firms and social media 'influencers' a target for cybercriminals


More in this Section

Tributes paid following death of Limerick bodybuilding 'legend'

Party members angry as Fianna Fáil selection conventions planned for bank holiday weekend

Garda Commissioner establishing serious case review into murders of Clodagh Hawe and her three sons

Court orders landlord must evacuate tenants from mobile homes and flat over fire safety concerns


Lifestyle

As Captain Marvel hits cinemas, here are 8 of Brie Larson’s greatest fashion moments

5 everyday feminist things you should try this International Women’s Day

Why we need to stop publicly shaming famous women online

Schull sessions make for a heady brew

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »