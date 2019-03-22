43,000 commute from Cork county to jobs in city

An estimated 43,000 commuters from the county are using the main arteries into Cork city centre every morning, a data analytics report has found.

The stats come from new analytics tools that Vodafone Ireland is using to map commuter trends, the telecommunications firm said.

The data, which Vodafone said was gained from its network performance data and CSO population data analytics, captured employees driving in cars along the main road networks into and out of the city.

Vodafone Business Ireland’s commercial head, Treasa Doran, said: “When we consider that 43,000 people commute to Cork City every day, we need to think about the knock-on effects that has on business costs in terms of traffic congestion, immobility and increased demand for office space.”

She said the statistics also show that people are leaving towns and villages for employment, creating an economic drain in their locations.

The statistics were revealed at an event held by Vodafone and the Small Firms Association at the Republic of Work for SMEs. The numbers of commuters highlights the benefits of working remotely, said Ms Doran.

There have long been calls to improve public transport to reduce the dependence on the arteries into the city.

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty has said public transport is the only way to reduce gridlock.

Many of the arteries are considered to be operating beyond capacity, including the South Ring Rd, with 87,000 vehicles daily.

Dunkettle Interchange near Glanmire, which links the M8, N25, and the N40, carries up to 100,000 vehicles daily.