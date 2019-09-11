43 sex offenders in community ‘high-risk’

A total of 43 convicted sex offenders living in the community under a multi-agency management programme have been deemed to pose a “high” or “very high” risk of reoffending.

Some 146 sex criminals were being monitored under the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management (Soram) scheme at the beginning of this year. Their crimes include rape, sexual assault, and defilement of a child, as well as possession, production, or distribution of child abuse imagery. They range in age from 20 to 81.

Soram’s annual report for 2018, 41 sex criminals living in communities in Dublin Metropolitan Region.

A total of 23 were registered in the South Garda Region (Cork, Kerry, and Limerick), now live in the South Eastern Garda Region of (Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, and Tipperary), and 22 were living in the East Region (Meath, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly, Kildare and Wicklow).

Soram was monitoring 11 sex offenders in the North Region (Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, and Louth), along with 10 in the Western Region (Galway, Mayo, Clare, Roscommon, and Longford).

Some 41 of the offenders monitored in the scheme are described as posing a “high” risk of reoffending, while two pose a “very high” risk.

A total of 37% of offenders were convicted of sexual or indecent assault, while 14% were convicted of offences related to child abuse imagery.

Over 10% were convicted of rape or attempted rape. Almost 4% have convictions for defilement of a child.

Soram features representatives from the Irish Prison Service, gardaí, the Probation Service, Tusla, and local authority housing bodies.