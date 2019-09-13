News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

42% increase of children admitted to hospital with eating disorders

42% increase of children admitted to hospital with eating disorders
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 07:01 AM

Nearly 370 children were hospitalised for anorexia or bulimia over the past three years.

According to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act, there was an increase of 42% between 2016 and 2018.

The HSE says eating disorders, especially anorexia, have the highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses.

Patients with these disorders tend to have the longest admission in hospitals.

Though eating disorders can happen at all ages, they're most common among the young population.

Ninety children under 16 had inpatient stays in Irish hospitals for anorexia or bulimia in 2016.

This rose to 145 in 2017.

Last year 132 children had a principal diagnosis of anorexia or bulimia when they were discharged from hospital.

There were admissions across the country, but across the three years, 148 children were treated in Dublin's three children's hospitals.

Dr Madeleine Ní Dhálaigh is a member of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee.

"Those statistics are really quite sobering because admitting a child or adolescent for inpatient treatment for an eating disorder is often a last resort," she said.

"Doctors and their teams prefer to treat young people in their home environment within the family structure but if the illness becomes progressively worse, there is sometimes no other option."

The HSE says early intervention in eating disorders is key and outpatient specialist care is the most effective treatment.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating man's murder in Cork city charge his sister with aggravated burglary

More on this topic

I promise you, that as hard as recovery from an eating disorder is, it's worth itI promise you, that as hard as recovery from an eating disorder is, it's worth it

I have many things that I want to do with my precious lifeI have many things that I want to do with my precious life

Advice for those suffering with eating disordersAdvice for those suffering with eating disorders

10-year-old children being diagnosed with eating disorders10-year-old children being diagnosed with eating disorders


TOPIC: Eating disorders

More in this Section

Gardaí hunt for burglars in Cork after high-speed chaseGardaí hunt for burglars in Cork after high-speed chase

Vets put down chicken after it is allegedly used as a football in WaterfordVets put down chicken after it is allegedly used as a football in Waterford

Gardaí investigating man's murder in Cork city charge his sister with aggravated burglaryGardaí investigating man's murder in Cork city charge his sister with aggravated burglary

No-deal Brexit could mean 15c rise in price of a loafNo-deal Brexit could mean 15c rise in price of a loaf


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork for ages...Ask Audrey: She said, I’d make more money selling majorette outfits in Scoil Mhuire

Ronan Holohan: Managing director Millimetre DesignDesign/Life: Ronan Holohan talks creativity without limitations

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »