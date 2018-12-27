414 drivers 'in excess of the speed limit' on St Stephen's Day

More than 400 people were caught speeding on St Stephen's Day this year, according to An Garda Síochána.

The gardaí say that on December 26 they monitored 42,388 vehicles and 414 of those "were in excess of the speed limit".

Among the offences, there was a motorist doing 81 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Donegal, while another driver was doing 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Naas.

"Speeding is a major factor in fatal road traffic collisions," the gardaí said on Twitter.

"Please slow down to save lives."

1/2 ..As part of the Christmas and New Year road safety campaign, the following speeding detections were made yesterday, 26th December. Out of 42,388 vehicles monitored, 414 vehicles were in excess of the speed limit. e.g. 81 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, R245, Carrigart, Donegal — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 27, 2018

2/2 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone N7 Palmerstown Demesne, Naas, Kildare (Road Works) 112 km/h in an 80 km/h zone R339 Oranmore, Galway 142 km/h in a 100 km/ zone N25, Ballinaboola, Wexford. Speeding is a major factor in fatal road traffic collisions. Please slow down to save lives. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 27, 2018

Earlier today, gardaí urged motorists to make sure all the alcohol is out of their system before driving.

Gardaí say 11% of fatal road crashes involving drink happen the morning after a night out.

The Road Safety Authority also called for drivers to be cautious if they were out last night.

READ MORE: Two pedestrians die in separate collisions in Longford and Armagh

On Christmas Day this year, 10 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

That is according to figures released by An Garda Síochána who also confirmed that a further 12 people were arrested between midnight and 9am on St Stephen's Day.

A number of the drivers stopped refused to give a breath sample when asked by Gardaí and will now automatically face a four-year driving ban.