41% of farmers have a handover plan

Fewer than half of farmers have a succession plan.

In the Irish Examiner/ICMSA opinion poll, just 41% of farmers say they have a succession plan, with a further 20% saying they intend to agree a plan. Some 7% claim there is nobody to take over the farm and the remaining 32% have no plan.

The poll shows a growth in the percentage of farmers and their spouses working off-farm, particularly younger farmers.

Younger farmers and those in middle age are less likely to have a plan in place, whereas those aged 55-64 and 65+ are more likely to have one.

Half of those who have 120 acres or more have a plan, while those who have fewer than 40 acres are more likely to say they either intend to agree a plan or there is nobody to take over the farm. Among the 55- to 64-year-old age group, 22% said they have no plan and 15% of those 65+ have no plan.

Previous poll findings have shown that some farmers leave succession planning late. The head of Teagasc’s Rural Economy and Development Programme said this year’s poll finding “isn’t too surprising”.

“Farmers need to think about this planning as an essential part of business planning that they should be engaging with as a core part of their business management activity,” he said.

Pat McCormack, president of the ICMSA, said there are concerns about the next generation and whether or not they can earn an income from farming that is comparable with other sectors in the economy.

“We think that this is a national issue; agriculture and food production is a key sector, in terms of our overall economy, but that fact, on its own, conceals the make-or-break role that farming plays in rural Ireland, where it is the commercial basis for whole towns and communities,” he said.

He said there was often an “overlap” period between who was passing on the farm and who was inheriting it, often with other family members’ interests at play.

“ICMSA would advise people to get outside professional help, because, in our experience and in many cases, what appears to be a very difficult issue can be addressed and resolved to everyone’s satisfaction,” Mr McCormack said, adding that there was no ‘one-size-fits-all’ blueprint for every circumstance.