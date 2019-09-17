News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

41% of farmers have a handover plan

41% of farmers have a handover plan
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 05:15 AM

Fewer than half of farmers have a succession plan.

In the Irish Examiner/ICMSA opinion poll, just 41% of farmers say they have a succession plan, with a further 20% saying they intend to agree a plan. Some 7% claim there is nobody to take over the farm and the remaining 32% have no plan.

The poll shows a growth in the percentage of farmers and their spouses working off-farm, particularly younger farmers.

Younger farmers and those in middle age are less likely to have a plan in place, whereas those aged 55-64 and 65+ are more likely to have one.

Half of those who have 120 acres or more have a plan, while those who have fewer than 40 acres are more likely to say they either intend to agree a plan or there is nobody to take over the farm. Among the 55- to 64-year-old age group, 22% said they have no plan and 15% of those 65+ have no plan.

Previous poll findings have shown that some farmers leave succession planning late. The head of Teagasc’s Rural Economy and Development Programme said this year’s poll finding “isn’t too surprising”.

“Farmers need to think about this planning as an essential part of business planning that they should be engaging with as a core part of their business management activity,” he said.

Pat McCormack, president of the ICMSA, said there are concerns about the next generation and whether or not they can earn an income from farming that is comparable with other sectors in the economy.

“We think that this is a national issue; agriculture and food production is a key sector, in terms of our overall economy, but that fact, on its own, conceals the make-or-break role that farming plays in rural Ireland, where it is the commercial basis for whole towns and communities,” he said.

He said there was often an “overlap” period between who was passing on the farm and who was inheriting it, often with other family members’ interests at play.

“ICMSA would advise people to get outside professional help, because, in our experience and in many cases, what appears to be a very difficult issue can be addressed and resolved to everyone’s satisfaction,” Mr McCormack said, adding that there was no ‘one-size-fits-all’ blueprint for every circumstance.

READ MORE

‘Online giants have bad impact on society’


Succession PlanFarmingFarmers

More in this Section

New taxes being considered as Government bid to reduce plastic useNew taxes being considered as Government bid to reduce plastic use

Sinn Féin: Taoiseach must take the lead on border pollSinn Féin: Taoiseach must take the lead on border poll

Man due in court in connection with Dublin drug and gun seizureMan due in court in connection with Dublin drug and gun seizure

Not having a second language hurts job opportunities, experts warnNot having a second language hurts job opportunities, experts warn


Lifestyle

Make-up artist Terry Barber reveals the secret to pulling off the bold lip look.This is how to make black lipstick work in real life, according to a catwalk make-up pro

Off to the Japan? After a trip to Tokyo, Ella Walker outlines the best things to eat between matches.These are the dishes to try if you’re going to Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup

It still surprises me as I am achingly private and do not enjoy being at the centre of attention.This Much I Know: Actor Aislin McGuckin

Bride Geraldine O’Donovan felt as wonderful as she looked on her big day — knowing she was supporting a cause close to her heart as she donned her wedding gown.Wedding on the Week: Supporting a cause close to their hearts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »