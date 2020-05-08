€40m support package announced for charity and voluntary organisations

A €40 million package of supports for Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises has been launched.

The package will help the organisations to provide critical services to vulnerable individuals and groups during the Covid-19 crisis.

Many of these organisations have found themselves in financial difficulty as fundraising events, commercial activities and other services they rely on have been cancelled, postponed and curtailed due to the virus.

The package consists of:

A €35 million ‘Covid-19 Stability Fund’ which will provide a level of support to qualifying organisations who are most in need and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the crisis; and