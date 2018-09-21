4,000 still without power as more unsettled weather forecast for this weekend

Met Éireann says further stormy conditions could be in store over the weekend.

But it says weather conditions are looking disturbed with the jet stream currently over Ireland - and there is the potential for storm development close to and over Ireland.

Met Eireann meteorologist Jean Byrne outlined what is in store for the weekend.

Cool&blustery with sunny spells&scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, esp in the W&NW but they will be more isolated in S&E coastal areas & they will largely die out this eve. Highs 12 to 15°C in fresh to strong W to NW winds, slowly easing as the day progresses.

"It will be very unsettled really," she said.

"Today a cold blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

"There's rain on the way for Saturday - it'll be in by tomorrow morning in over the south-west, and make it's way slowly up over the country.

"The winds tomorrow will be mostly light to moderate easterly but they will strengthen along the south and south-west coast.

"There'll be more wide-spread rain on Saturday night - that'll be quite heavy at times and a wet and windy start to Sunday."

ESB Networks are working to reconnect the last few thousand of homes left without power by Storm Ali.

Almost 4,000 customers remain without power in parts of the country this morning.

Crews are on the road again this morning as they try to restore electricity to the last remaining homes, farms and businesses impacted by Wednesday's storm.

Our crews are continuing to work to restore homes, farms & businesses. Heat map shows the extent of Storm Ali and outages =. The bigger the circle, the bigger the number of customers.

The majority of the affected customers are based in Tuam, Mullingar, Cavan and Longford.

Meanwhile, Luas operator Transdev says services on the Green Line are back to normal this morning, after engineers repaired faults caused by high winds.

Our colleagues in the UKMO have named a low pressure system which will pass close to Ireland this evening and tonight as Storm Bronagh.

The UK is set to be battered by winds of up to 112 kph as Storm Bronagh prepares to make its presence felt in the aftermath of Storm Ali.

The second named storm of the season will miss much of Ireland, however, Wales and parts of England will be affected today, with level yellow warnings in place for both wind and rain.