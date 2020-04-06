40% of samples from drink-drivers showed they were at least twice legal limit

At least 40% of samples taken from drivers found to have been drink driving showed that the motorist was twice the legal limit or above.

The Medical Bureau of Road Safety also said that when it came to toxicology tests for suspected drug-driving, just over three-quarters of those samples were found to be positive for at least one drug class on preliminary drug testing.

The data is contained in the MBRS’’s 2018 annual report, which showed an increase in the number of tests and samples that underwent analysis, as well as highlighting trends among those found to have been behind the wheel while over the drink or drug-driving limit.

According to the report, in 2018 a total of 3,865 blood and urine specimens were analysed for alcohol and/or drugs.

It said that was a significant increase (14%) in the number of samples being forwarded to it for the second year running since the implementation of the Road Traffic Act 2016, which introduced preliminary drug testing by gardaí for cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

In addition, there was a 34% annual increase in the number of toxicology blood and urine specimens received, to 2,152, and a 9% increase in the number of evidential breath testing specimens received, to 6,021.

According to the report: "During 2018 there were 1,518 (blood and urine) specimens certified which were two or more times over these limits. This figure represents 40% of the total number of specimens certified.

"From the total of 5,286 completed breath specimens, 44% of these were over twice this limit. This is slightly higher than the blood and urine specimen results over twice the limit at 40%."

Specimens of blood and urine are much more likely to be provided in the evening to early hours of the morning (mainly 1am to 4am), which is unchanged from previous years, and the most likely days on which samples are taken are Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE Emergency powers for gardaí expected to come into effect this week

As to the age profiles of those tested, according to the report: "It is notable that the age profile of drivers providing blood and urine specimens in the 25–34-year-old bracket contribute to the greatest percentage of arrested drivers (one-third of all cases).

"There has been a steady increase in the contribution made by the drivers in the age 25-34 over the past four years but in the age category <25 there has been a slight decrease."

Regarding breath specimens, 28% related to those aged 25-34, also the highest percentage of any age category.

The vast majority of samples were taken from men.

Kerry, Limerick and Longford were among the small number of counties to see a decrease in the number of specimens taken, with the most significant increases for blood and urine samples in Roscommon (up 140%), Kildare, Kilkenny and Louth.

In 2018 there were 544 specimens provided in hospitals. That represents 14% of total blood and urine specimens, and six specimens were forwarded to the Bureau for analysis following blood draws from unconscious drivers.

When it came to samples tested for the prevalence of drugs, most tested positive for cannabis (72%), while 41% tested positive for cocaine, with much smaller percentages showing the presence of opiates and benzodiazepines.