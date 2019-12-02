News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

40% of people who went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí

40% of people who went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí
Rotunda Hospital.
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 07:03 AM

Four in 10 people who attended a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in Dublin last year did not report the attack to Gardaí.

The unit at the Rotunda Hospital also provided cared for six people under the age of 14.

Up to 319 people were treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital last year.

According to the Irish Independent, they ranged in age from 14 to over 70, while care was provided for six people under the age of 14.

Four in 10 of the men and women who attended the unit did not report the alleged crime to Gardaí, but 33 opted to securely store forensic evidence at the unit.

Up to 75% of patients attended within seven days of the alleged sexual assault, while more than 80% of the incidents happened between 8pm and 8am.

The figures also showed that 193 of the attacks were reported to have happened in Dublin.

READ MORE

Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020


sexual assaultcrime

More in this Section

Care home at risk of closing over funding shortfall in 'outrageous backtracking' from GovtCare home at risk of closing over funding shortfall in 'outrageous backtracking' from Govt

Lisa Smith and her daughter arrive at Dublin Airport from TurkeyLisa Smith and her daughter arrive at Dublin Airport from Turkey

Government plan set to make Ireland a leader in audiovisual sectorGovernment plan set to make Ireland a leader in audiovisual sector

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing girl (13) from DublinGardaí seek assistance in locating missing girl (13) from Dublin


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »