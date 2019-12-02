40% of people who went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí

Four in 10 people who attended a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in Dublin last year did not report the attack to Gardaí.

The unit at the Rotunda Hospital also provided cared for six people under the age of 14.

Up to 319 people were treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital last year.

According to the Irish Independent, they ranged in age from 14 to over 70, while care was provided for six people under the age of 14.

Four in 10 of the men and women who attended the unit did not report the alleged crime to Gardaí, but 33 opted to securely store forensic evidence at the unit.

Up to 75% of patients attended within seven days of the alleged sexual assault, while more than 80% of the incidents happened between 8pm and 8am.

The figures also showed that 193 of the attacks were reported to have happened in Dublin.