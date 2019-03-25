NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

40% of appeals against clampers upheld last year

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 08:14 AM

New figures show four in every 10 appeals against clampers were upheld last year.

Motorists having proof of payment and inadequate signage are some of the most common reasons for a successful appeal.

The National Transport Authority dealt with almost five second stage appeals every day last year.

The Irish Times reports that the NTA is hiring additional staff to deal with the volume of appeals coming before it.

READ MORE

Drones sent in to survey impact of seagull infestation

"What does it tell us? It [the four in 10 figure] is a little high but this will probably normalise," said Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs for AA Ireland.

"I think this will establish at some sort of sensible level - probably lower level then it is at - and I think once it does, that will be a good thing for everybody."

More on this topic

Anti-junta party claims victory as Thai election results delayed

Drones sent in to survey impact of seagull infestation

Man, 50s, dies in single-vehicle collision in Clare

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer would traumatise my son, says Colin Farrell

KEYWORDS

ClampersMotorsCars

More in this Section

Varadkar says Ireland will work with UK - no matter who the PM is

Gardaí appeal for information after teenager goes missing in Wicklow

Petrol prices continue to rise

Check your tickets: National Lottery on lookout for new millionaire in Co Dublin


Lifestyle

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

Why anis don’t put all eggs in one basket

The song thrush gets in tune for the upcoming dawn chorus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »