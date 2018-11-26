40% of adults play lotto on regular basis

More than 40% of all adults play lotto games on a regular basis and there was 7.1% increase in the amount of money given to worthy causes last year.

The Regulator of the National Lottery’s (RNL) 2017 annual report also outlines how it dealt with 34 complaints from members of the public last year and that the operator of the National Lottery, Premier Lotteries Ireland, commenced a review of its social media policy in light of the regulator considering certain aspects of how it is used to advertise and promote games.

According to the RNL report, more than 1.4m people played National Lottery games on a regular basis in 2017, headed by more than €800m in ticket sales. There was a growth in both the number of retail outlets and in online sales.

As for money given to worthy causes, €226.8m was transferred last year — an increase of 7.1% on 2016.

The previous regulator’s report highlighted some concerns over a breach of the terms of the licence regarding players who have elected to self-exclude themselves from online play. Writing in the latest report foreword, Regulator Carol Boate said: “Separately, our regular monitoring of the Operator’s marketing communications in 2017 also led to a finding of a breach regarding the Advertising and Promotion Code of Practice.

“On foot of these findings, the Regulator issued directions to the Operator and the Operator improved its controls on self-excluded accounts and withdrew the non-compliant advertisement.”

The breach of the Advertising and Promotion Code of Practice dated back to January last year when the regulator became aware of a TV advertisement that the operator was running with the tag line: “It’s the quality time all the time jackpot”.

According to the report: “The advertisement opened with two young children and a woman together on a beach. A voiceover stated ‘It’s the quality time all the time jackpot’; while the text ‘It’s the “quality time. All the time.” jackpot’ appeared on the screen.

“The scene was followed by two further scenes, which both featured the woman with a child.

“On 28 April 2017, the Regulator determined that the Operator had failed to comply with the above provisions of the Code and the Licence. This was the first instance where the Regulator considered that the Operator had breached these provisions and he directed the Operator to remedy the breach. The Operator duly remedied the breach by withdrawing the advertisement.”

As for the money paid towards good causes, the annual total has increased by almost €50m in just the past four years.

According to the report, there is also just over €16m in respect of expired prizes arising under the previous licence, with An Post National Lottery Company, adding: “The availability of these funds for distribution is restricted pending determination of the liability for this amount. The determination is subject to ongoing consultation by the Regulator with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and with PLI.”