40% increase in allegations of abuse towards elderly in two years

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 07:05 AM

Allegations of physical and psychological abuse towards the elderly have increased by more than 40% over the past two years.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, the HSE received 711 complaints of physical abuse in 2016 - but this rose to 1,010 last year.

Allegations of psychological abuse rose by 41% in this time frame, with 1,261 last year.

The HSE said it has a no-tolerance approach towards all abuse, but Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy said the stats are a big worry.

He said: "The information which has been received through the Freedom of Information revealed shocking figures.

"While one might say they are allegations, the fact that the HSE is saying that quite a large amount of them have reasonable grounds is certainly shocking and certainly is an issue that would cause a lot of concern to a lot of people."

