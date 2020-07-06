News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

40% fall in referrals made to Tusla so far this year

40% fall in referrals made to Tusla so far this year
The figures show changes in the number of referrals made to Tusla, likely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak and associated restrictions.
By Ryan O'Rourke
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 05:35 PM

There has been an almost 40% drop in the number of suspected child abuse cases reported to Tusla in the first four months of 2020 when compared to the same time last year.

According to figures published by the Child and Family Agency, more than 2,800 reports of abuse were made by mandated persons between January and April this year.

This is 39% lower than the number of cases reported during the same period in 2019, when the equivalent figure was 4,591.

The data also shows there were 624 mandated reports of abuse received by Tusla in April - 11% lower than in March.

The closure of schools due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis is likely to be the reason behind the drop in referrals.

Reports from teachers registered with the Teaching Council made up 5.9% of the mandated reports for April, and 19.8% for the first four months of 2020.

The highest number of reports made in April came from members of An Garda Síochana, with 209 reports (39%). This was followed by social workers, who made 120 (22%). Together, these two professions made up 61% of all reports.

Reports for emotional abuse made up 50% of the disclosures received by Tusla in April, with 268 cases.

This was followed by 109 reports of physical abuse, 90 reports of sexual abuse, and 73 reports of neglect.

The report also shows a 9% monthly increase in the number of children listed as active on the Child Protection Notification System. At the end of April, 905 children were listed as active. 

READ MORE

‘No evidence’ new government will make housing more affordable – Sinn Féin TD

More on this topic

Conor Fottrell: Covid-19 saw new ways of working with age-old challengesConor Fottrell: Covid-19 saw new ways of working with age-old challenges

Delay in forwarding suspected child abuse cases to gardaí by Tusla 'completely unacceptable'Delay in forwarding suspected child abuse cases to gardaí by Tusla 'completely unacceptable'

Tusla pushes ahead with external review panelsTusla pushes ahead with external review panels

Fears for vulnerable children as Tusla referrals drop by thirdFears for vulnerable children as Tusla referrals drop by third

TOPIC: Tusla

More in this Section

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinkingLVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customsSeahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs

Top civil servant queried change to political pensions info ruleTop civil servant queried change to political pensions info rule

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps takes us on a rustic ramble through the garden.Take the path less travelled to add interest to your garden

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.Six unique things to do on your staycation in Cork

The chef and cookery author breaks down his culinary habits for Ella Walker.2 minutes with Irish chef JP McMahon – who loves a spag bol and has never cooked seal

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »