€3m Blackwater weir project to include fish bypass

Cork County Council has issued a tender for engineering and environmental consultants to design and oversee works on the damaged weir on the River Blackwater in Fermoy.

The project will also involve the construction of a long-awaited, permanent new fish bypass channel on the river’s north bank. It is expected the overall project which is estimated will cost in excess of €3m, will take approximately five years to complete.

Cork County Council has indicated the value of the contract for the design and oversight of construction of the project will be worth €518,000.

The winning bidder will be required to develop and design “a viable, cost-effective and sustainable scheme” which will be approved by the council and a steering group. They will also be charged with preparing a submission to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission for the development.

Tender documents show the winning contractor will also be required to consult with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Inland Fisheries Ireland, the OPW, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and An Garda Síochána as well as local businesses, owners of fisheries rights, local anglers, Fermoy Rowing Club and other stakeholders.

The weir, which is more than 200 years old, is a protected structure while the development of the fish bypass channel is to ensure the state complies with the EU habitats directive. Cork County Council said the weir had a “historical and landmark status in Fermoy” and there was an objective to maintain and enhance such heritage structures.

The council said the weir had been suffered localised damage and disintegration of the capping due to the incessant powerful flow of a large river, particularly during winter floods. A 10m section of the weir collapsed in January.