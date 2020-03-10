€3bn fund to stop coronavirus crisis ‘unlike anything in living memory’

The acting Government has announced a €3bn package to tackle the spread of Covid-19, warning that, if worst-case predictions come true, then the outbreak will be like nothing we have experienced in living memory.
In an unprecedented move, acting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed a range of emergency measures.
They are designed to try to slow the spread of the deadly virus, but Mr Varadkar admitted the crisis could continue into next year.
Among the measures are:
Mr Varadkar said he would also speak with other EU leaders today about preventative measures and how the bloc can act as one, including on flight restrictions from some countries.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases here has now gone from 21 to 24. Of these, 14 are confirmed cases of people who travelled to northern Italy.
The rest are people who either caught the virus from a confirmed case or from an unknown source in the community.
In another day of dramatic developments:
Of these, more than 396 have been in Europe out of a total of more than 11,577 confirmed cases.
Earlier, the Taoiseach admitted this crisis “could go on well into next year”. He advised against “panic buying” but warned that the crisis will be “not like anything in living memory.”
He said: “The virus can’t be stopped but it can be slowed and the impact on it can be reduced. We have no treatment, no vaccine and no immunity so this is going to be a society response as it is going to be a medical one. As a consequence of that, all necessary resources will be mobilised. We will stay in the contagion phase as long as possible but we will move to the delay phase and the mitigation phase in the weeks ahead.”
The three newest cases announced yesterday are:
- Additional reporting by Steve Neville, Juno McEnroe Neil Michael, and Conall Ó Fátharta
