€3bn broadband plan set to be approved

The National Broadband Plan is set to be approved by the government at a cost of €3bn.

The cost of the plan to connect half a million rural homes and businesses is now almost five times the initial estimate.

According to The Irish Times, however, Cabinet is likely to be asked to sign off on the plan next week.

The National Broadband Plan which has been in development since 2012 aims to bring high-speed connectivity to half a million homes around the country.

It was initially priced at €500m but earlier this month the Taoiseach confirmed the cost has escalated to €3bn.

The government now looks set to approve a bid led by the last remaining bidder in the process, businessman David McCourt.

Despite the significant cost to the taxpayer the State will not own the network once it is built.

The Irish Times reports rural based ministers will be expected to take a lead role in convincing the public that the plan represents value for money.