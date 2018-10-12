Home»Breaking News»ireland

€38,000 for boy struck in mouth with toy gun in Kildare play centre

Friday, October 12, 2018 - 02:36 PM

By Ann O'Loughlin

A young boy who suffered fractures to his two front teeth when he was struck in the mouth with a toy gun by another child in a play entertainment centre has settled his High Court action for €38,000.

Aaron O'Neill was just eight years of age at the time of the accident. His Counsel Robert Beatty SC told the court it was a school trip that went wrong.

The boy after the accident had to have to have composite restoration of his teeth but the base of the teeth was not affected.

Aaron O'Neill, Birchwood Heights, Springfield, Tallaght, Dublin had through his father Arron Ryan sued Aztec Entertainment Ltd trading as Base Entertainment Centre of Interchange Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare over the accident on June 15, 2016.

The boy, who is now aged 11, it is claimed was struck in the mouth with a gun by another child as they played in the Quasar area during a school trip to the centre.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to supervise the premises adequately so as to avoid the incident complained of and an alleged failure to take reasonable care so as to ensure the boy did not suffer injury while attending the quasar area of the premises.

All the claims were denied.

Counsel told Mr Justice Kevin Cross Aaron was a bright, sociable ad who had suffered some pain after the accident. Mr Justice Cross approved the settlement and wished the boy well.


