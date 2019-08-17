News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
38-year-old due in court over rape charge in the North

By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 08:38 AM

Detectives in the North have charged a 38-year-old man with a number of offences including rape and threats to kill.

The arrest comes after the report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in the Castleblaney Street area of Newtownhamilton on August 15.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court later.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Speaking on Friday before the man was charged, Detective Inspector Leah Crothers said: “We received the report that a female had been assaulted by a male in a house in the Castleblaney Street area.

“She subsequently ran from the house and, in a distressed state, was comforted by local people who contacted police.

“A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill.

“He remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 945 of 15/08/19.

“We would like to thank the local community who came to the aid of the victim.”

rapecourtTOPIC: Court case

