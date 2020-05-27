38 former TDs received payments since February’s general election

38 former TDs have received payments of at least €1m since February’s general election.

They have got an average of over €28,000 each.

18 TDs retired at February’s general election and 35 failed to get re-elected.

They are eligible for lump sums and termination payments if they had had at least six months’ continuous service, or didn’t subsequently become a senator, MEP or full-time government staff member.

Most former TDs would be eligible a lump sum of about €16,000 and up to 12 monthly termination payments, of 75% or 50% of their previous salary.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 38 former TDs had received a total of nearly €1.1m in lump sums or termination payments by April 14.

Fianna Fáil's Eugene Murphy lost his seat in February but does not get these payments because he has since become a senator.

But he thinks his colleagues deserve the money.

“Many of those TDs gained a seat for the first time in 2016," he said.

“They would get a severance package now.

“Considering I suppose the fact that they would have lost a seat would still probably own money on election campaigns, because they are not cheap.

“Some of them also will not be able to get back to work for some time.

“I think it’s fair to say that they are entitled to that severance package.”

Some TDs have not claimed their entitlement yet, while others are not eligible.