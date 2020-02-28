News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€37m spent on Garda overtime in Dublin last year

€37m spent on Garda overtime in Dublin last year
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 07:46 AM

More than €37m was spent on Garda overtime across Dublin last year.

Over €15m was spent in two divisions as part of efforts to crack down on gang feuds.

As gardaí continued to respond to the Kinahan/Hutch feud and a series of murders in the Coolock area last year, new figures show €15.6m was spent on garda overtime in the Dublin North Central and Dublin North divisions.

The bill in the South Central area came to nearly €8.5m while €500k went on the traffic corps.

In total €37.4m was spent on garda overtime across the capital in 2019, more than a third of the bill for the entire country.

€22.6m went on national units and Garda HQ.

READ MORE

5k sign petition to stop deportation of Nigerian woman who spent four years in direct provision


More in this Section

National Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm JorgeNational Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm Jorge

Protests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikesProtests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikes

Former MEP, failed Dáil candidates and party councillors shortlisted for Seanad electionsFormer MEP, failed Dáil candidates and party councillors shortlisted for Seanad elections

'Conscientious protector' in court for sawing down Coilte trees in West Cork'Conscientious protector' in court for sawing down Coilte trees in West Cork


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson seeks expert advice on how we can dig into the benefits nature offers our wellbeing.How to grow your own mindfulness comfort zone

Kerry was my first taste of freedom. My parents left me with my aunty from the age of nine. My son is nine now, but the Irish college is gone, the shop is closed, and the once bustling church looks sad, like a forgotten song.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: a nostalgic night in Kerry

Posh Cork's agony aunt: sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: Why aren't William and Kate coming to Cork?

Festival season approaches, legends come to the Opera House, and a young Irish phenomenon continues to impact on UK telly, writes Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene and Heard: 'the major voice of a generation'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »