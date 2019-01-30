37,000 nurses and midwives to mount largest strike in HSE history today

Nurses and midwives will mount the largest strike in the history of the health service this morning.

37,000 INMO members will take to the picket line outside hospitals and HSE facilities from 8am, demanding pay increases and government action on staff shortages.

Nurses and midwives will gather in cold conditions to demand pay increases of around 12% and for the HSE to sort out what they call a recruitment and retention crisis in nursing.

The government says wage hikes for nurses would open the floodgates for others to seek pay claims, and it will not be doing a special deal.

25,000 medical appointments have been cancelled and the HSE is appealing to people not to attend emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE, says delays in accessing services today are inevitable.

👊 Nurses and midwives are going on strike for only the second time in 100 years. They are standing up for patients and fair pay. If you're near a picket from 8am-4pm tomorrow, drop by and show your support. Full list of pickets here https://t.co/zbPHTsvcyR pic.twitter.com/KUKj5oJqfq — Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) January 29, 2019

"People may experience increased delays because other aspects of unscheduled care such as local injury units or acute medical assessment units will not be open," said Dr Henry.

Further strikes are planned for next week.

As the Labour Court says it cannot intervene in the dispute, it is up to the INMO and the HSE to resolve it.