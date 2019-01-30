NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

37,000 nurses and midwives to mount largest strike in HSE history today

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 07:01 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Nurses and midwives will mount the largest strike in the history of the health service this morning.

37,000 INMO members will take to the picket line outside hospitals and HSE facilities from 8am, demanding pay increases and government action on staff shortages.

Nurses and midwives will gather in cold conditions to demand pay increases of around 12% and for the HSE to sort out what they call a recruitment and retention crisis in nursing.

The government says wage hikes for nurses would open the floodgates for others to seek pay claims, and it will not be doing a special deal.

25,000 medical appointments have been cancelled and the HSE is appealing to people not to attend emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE, says delays in accessing services today are inevitable.

"People may experience increased delays because other aspects of unscheduled care such as local injury units or acute medical assessment units will not be open," said Dr Henry.

Further strikes are planned for next week.

As the Labour Court says it cannot intervene in the dispute, it is up to the INMO and the HSE to resolve it.


KEYWORDS

NursesMidwivesNurses strikeStrike

Related Articles

A career in nursing: ‘I can’t give what I’d like to give to people’

HSE warns of delays for some time due to nurses' strike

Taoiseach: 'Would not be fair to taxpayers' for Govt to give nurses pay increases

Nurses strike still on as Labour Court decides against intervention

More in this Section

'It’s been an appalling week' as 10 people die in road traffic accidents

Sub-zero overnight temperatures expected as nationwide snow and ice warning takes effect

Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »