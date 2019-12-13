News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

37% of Mountjoy inmates on methadone

37% of Mountjoy inmates on methadone
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 07:31 AM

Thirty-seven percent of inmates in the Mountjoy Prison complex are on methadone, which is normally used to treat an addiction to heroin.

Twenty percent of those in the men's jail are on the substance, and 46% in the women's section.

That compares to an average of 17% in all Irish prisons, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Dr Greg Kelly said methadone should only be given to prisoners for a very short period.

He said: "As regards giving it to them long term, it makes no sense to me at all because they may be in prison for months and years and be still taking an amount of methadone every day which is an addictive drug.

"I fail to understand the reasoning behind it."

READ MORE

Minister hopes permission will be granted for supervised injecting facility in Dublin

More on this topic

Minister hopes permission will be granted for supervised injecting facility in DublinMinister hopes permission will be granted for supervised injecting facility in Dublin

Deaths linked to drug use have reached a new high - latest figuresDeaths linked to drug use have reached a new high - latest figures

Children as young as 10 being groomed for drugs trade in DublinChildren as young as 10 being groomed for drugs trade in Dublin

Cormac O'Keeffe: Modern-day Fagins use kids to deal their drugsCormac O'Keeffe: Modern-day Fagins use kids to deal their drugs


TOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

UK Election: DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majorityUK Election: DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majority

Gardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in DonegalGardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in Donegal

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeksAppeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Taoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border regionTaoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border region


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »