37 more people die from Covid-19 as 265 new cases confirmed

Thirty-seven more people have died from Covid-19.

The latest figures mean the total number of deaths related to the virus has risen to 1,375.

Figures announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed a further 265 confirmed new cases of the virus.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 22,248.

The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said it is possible the number of cases will increase once more when social distancing measures are relaxed.

“The World Health Organization has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of Covid-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission," said Dr Tony Holohan.

“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly.

“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with Covid-19.”

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday, May 4, reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,878 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,734 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,289 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,192 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

“78% of people who have been diagnosed to date with Covid-19 have recovered," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

"This is very welcome and in line with international experience, however, the course of this disease in any one individual remains unpredictable. It is important that we are all aware of the risks and know how to prevent its spread.”