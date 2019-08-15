News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme

36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 09:55 AM

36 primary schools have been selected for a hot meals pilot scheme.

It is a new initiative from the Department of Social Protection to provide a hot lunch to students on a daily basis.

The Hot School Meals Pilot Project was first revealed by the Social Protection Minister as part of the Budget last year.

It will see hot meals provided to primary school children in 36 schools from September.

It comes after 250 students from Our Lady Of Lourdes National School in Inchicore in Dublin took part in a trial at the start of this year, to assess if the project would work.

The Department of Social Protection says a mix of DEIS and non-DEIS schools in both urban and rural areas make up those which were selected.

Over 6,600 students are set to benefit from the scheme, with schools expected to provide a menu choice of two different meals a day along with vegetarian and vegan options. 

READ MORE

Safety measures needed to address structural flaws discovered in 17 schools

More on this topic

Further repair work needed on almost half of schools found to have structural safety problemsFurther repair work needed on almost half of schools found to have structural safety problems

No input from Department of Finance in promise to freeze college fees No input from Department of Finance in promise to freeze college fees

Education system will be 'fairer' after changes to Irish exemption rules, body saysEducation system will be 'fairer' after changes to Irish exemption rules, body says

New system announced for granting exemptions to studying Irish in schoolsNew system announced for granting exemptions to studying Irish in schools

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

More students receive top A-level grade in Northern IrelandMore students receive top A-level grade in Northern Ireland

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in MalaysiaNora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

Dublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levelsDublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levels

Leaving Cert students to receive first CAO offers this afternoonLeaving Cert students to receive first CAO offers this afternoon


Lifestyle

Cork GIY is holding a bring-and-share Harvest Day on Saturday, August 31, from 2pm-5pm in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »