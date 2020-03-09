€350,000 worth of heroin seized in Cork city

The biggest seizure of heroin ever made in Cork — a €350,000 stash — resulted in the accused man confessing to the crime yesterday.

Kevin Bulman was also charged with new counts related to drug dealing yesterday, including one of having cocaine for sale or supply on the same occasion.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy also charged Bulman for the first time with the charge of having heroin for sale at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000, the threshold figure which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Bulman’s solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, indicated that the accused was signing a plea of guilty to all drugs charges against him yesterday.

The most serious was the charge of having over €13,000 worth of heroin for sale or supply.

The accused also signed a plea of guilty to the charge of having cocaine for sale or supply yesterday.

On previous appearances at Cork District Court, Mr Cuddigan said Kevin Bulman had been in custody since his arrest on November 5, 2019, and had indicated his willingness to plead guilty as soon as he was arrested.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that directions were available yesterday that the case could be dealt with by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and that a signed plea of guilty could be entered.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy originally arrested Kevin Bulman on St Patrick St, Cork, on November 5.

Bulman was charged with counts of possession of diamorphine, better known as heroin, and the more serious count of having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply on that date.

He also faces lesser charges of having heroin and cocaine for his own use.

A total of two and a half kilos of suspected heroin worth an estimated €350,000, which was split into a number of bags, was sent for analysis.

Commenting on the drugs seizure at the time, Superintendent Michael Comyns said at Anglesea Street garda station, “This is a significant seizure by our Drugs Unit here in Cork city. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities.”

On the application of Sgt Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against Bulman forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on April 20.

Free legal aid was extended for representation of the accused at the sentencing hearing.