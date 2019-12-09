News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€35,000 for boy, 12, who broke arm on escalator in Dunnes Stores

€35,000 for boy, 12, who broke arm on escalator in Dunnes Stores
File image
By Ray Managh
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 02:41 PM

A 12-year-old schoolboy, who broke his left arm while travelling upwards on an escalator in Dunnes St Stephens Green store, was awarded €35,000 in the Circuit Civil Court today.

Barrister Conor Kearney told Judge John O’Connor that Dunnes had initially refused to accept an Injuries Board assessment of €35,000 and the company had entered a full defence to the claim.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Keith Walsh Solicitors for Mason Sarsfield and his mother Sarah Sarsfield, through whom he brought his claim, said that following an inspection by a forensic engineer, the store had now accepted the figure and was agreeing to the settlement assessment of €35,000.

He said Mason, who was seven at the time of the August 2014 accident, had been ahead of his mother at the time and no-one had actually witnessed the exact cause of the injury. As a result of the engineers report and two sets of discovery proceedings the claim was eventually resolved.

Mr Kearney said Mason, of Aughavannagh Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12 had been taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where his fracture had been manipulated under general anaesthetic and a plaster had been fitted which he had to wear for five weeks.

He told the court that medical reports revealed Mason had made a full recovery with no suspected risk of developing arthritis.

Judge O’Connor said he considered the settlement a good one and approved the offer. Exactly a month before Christmas 2025, Mason will be able to withdraw the €35.000 with gained courts interest as he reaches his 18th birthday.

More on this topic

Counsel for the Dáil tells Angela Kerins case of 'very significant' issue around 'availability' of damagesCounsel for the Dáil tells Angela Kerins case of 'very significant' issue around 'availability' of damages

Doctor challenges decision to pursue withdrawn complaint by woman who didn't 'want to relive that experience'Doctor challenges decision to pursue withdrawn complaint by woman who didn't 'want to relive that experience'

Robert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partnerRobert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partner

High Court adjourns Angela Kerins' damages claim over PAC treatmentHigh Court adjourns Angela Kerins' damages claim over PAC treatment


Courtcourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Storm Atiyah: Flights cancelled, trains delayed in Cork and KerryStorm Atiyah: Flights cancelled, trains delayed in Cork and Kerry

Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal road collisionGardaí renew appeal for information following fatal road collision

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to stormWild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to storm

In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits IrelandIn pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears some useful tips to make trips easier.Plan that family car journey with some useful tips to make traveling with kids easier

There's more to this trusty festive staple thank you might think, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.Why sprouts earn a place on your plate all year round

My songs are like my babies.This much I know: Singer Jake Carter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »