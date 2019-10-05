News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
34th annual thanksgiving for organ donors takes place in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 10:05 AM

The 34th annual service of remembrance and thanksgiving for organ donors is to take place later today in Dublin.

Up to 2,000 people are expected to gather at Corpus Christi Church later this afternoon.

Less than 90 organ donations were carried out in Ireland last year mainly due to the fact that there is very strict criteria to be met.

Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association Mark Murphy said the number of living donors in Ireland is growing:

"You have to die inside a hospital, be on life support equipment to be suitable as an organ donor so out of 30,000 deaths in the country last year, only 81 ended up being actual organ donors."

