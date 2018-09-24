Home»Breaking News»ireland

342 people waiting on hospital trolleys today

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 11:27 AM

342 people are waiting on hospital trolleys across the country today.

According to the INMO, University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 46 people waiting for a bed.

That's followed by Letterkenny University Hospital with 30 people waiting.

28 people are on trolleys at Cork University Hospital, 26 at University College Hospital Galway and 25 at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

The nationwide figure represents a decrease of 20% on the same day last year when 425 patients were on trolleys.

