34,000 caught drink driving over five year period

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 08:03 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The number of motorists drink and drug driving is continuing to rise.

The highest rates of drink driving were found in Cavan and Monaghan.

According to a report in today's Irish Independent, 34,000 drivers were caught over the last five years.

Nationally about 11 out of 1,000 people tested were under the influence of drink or drugs.

CSO figures indicate major regional differences in detection rates.

In the Cavan-Monaghan Garda division, the rate was 19 per 1,000 for both drugs and alcohol.

Westmeath and Donegal had the next highest rates.

Wicklow had the lowest rate at 8.2 per 1,000.

The area with the biggest total number of drink driving detections was Dublin where over 6,500 were caught during the period from January 2014 to September 2018.


