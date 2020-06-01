News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€33,000 ruling for pastry chef dismissed due to pregnancy

By Seán McCárthaigh
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 06:00 AM

The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that David Aranda Petit Delice, which operates outlets in Killarney and Caherciveen, had discriminated against Jessica Padayachee on grounds of both gender and family status.
The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that David Aranda Petit Delice, which operates outlets in Killarney and Caherciveen, had discriminated against Jessica Padayachee on grounds of both gender and family status.

A Kerry patisserie has been ordered to pay a former pastry chef €33,600 after ruling she was dismissed from her job as a result of her pregnancy.

The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that David Aranda Petit Delice, which operates outlets in Killarney and Caherciveen, had discriminated against Jessica Padayachee on grounds of both gender and family status.

The WRC, however, ruled that Ms Padayachee’s claim that she had also been discriminated against on race grounds was not well founded.

Ms Padayachee claimed she was forced out of her “dream job” as a result of her pregnancy.

The WRC heard Ms Padayachee felt under pressure to begin work a week earlier than scheduled on March 1, 2019 but was reluctant as she had no PPS number.

She claimed it was made clear by Mr Aranda’s mother that the company would change its mind about applying for her work permit if she did not start work on February 25.

Around March 24, 2019, at a time she realised she was pregnant, Ms Padayachee sought to get a signature to complete the process for getting her work permit.

When informed about her pregnancy, she claimed Mr Aranda’s mother said the company was no longer sure if it wanted to go ahead with getting her a work permit.

When she went to Ms Aranda on March 30 to get a signature, she was informed they were not going ahead with the work permit application and would not be paying her for the month as she had no PPS number.

The WRC heard she had only been paid €450 for the work she had done in February and she and her boyfriend were forced to take out a sizeable loan from the bank after losing her job.

READ MORE

Air Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National Park

Ms Padayachee said she felt she wasn’t worth the trouble to get a permit on grounds of her gender, family status and race and was dismissed as a result.

Mr Aranda denied that Ms Padayachee had been dismissed because of her pregnancy and claimed she had stopped work of her own volition.

The businessman said she failed to demonstrate her suitability as a pastry chef as she did not have the required precision and knowledge of French patisserie.

He claimed she was unable to take instruction in a positive manner, which had caused problems for him and other staff.

Mr Aranda said a decision to change Ms Padayachee’s role in the business was made on March 15, 2019, at a time he was unaware she was pregnant but he admitted never communicating such plans to her at any stage.

The WRC was provided with references from two former employees who said they were treated very well while pregnant.

The WRC ruled that it was clear Ms Padayachee’s pregnancy was the only reason her work permit application was not processed and in turn that she was dismissed.

In awarding compensation of €33,600, the WRC said it had taken into account not only that she had suffering financial loss also but also that the discrimination had resulted in her not being able to secure a work permit or PPS number.

WRC adjudication officer Caroline McEnery said other factors were that Ms Padayachee had no employment and had received no maternity benefit “which was clearly distressing in her vulnerable position”.

Ms McEnery said it was important that the level of compensation awarded was “proportionate, effective, and dissuasive”.

The WRC ruled out reinstatement or re-engagement instead of compensation as the relationship between Ms Padayachee and the company was “irreparably damaged”.

READ MORE

Varadkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talks

More on this topic

Court rules man struck by car driven by former son-in-law entitled to €35,000Court rules man struck by car driven by former son-in-law entitled to €35,000

Court permits elderly woman to be tube fed after being told she is close to deathCourt permits elderly woman to be tube fed after being told she is close to death

Pint delivery service to resume in Belfast as bar settles dispute with PSNIPint delivery service to resume in Belfast as bar settles dispute with PSNI

People involved in Kinahan gang were paid €20k for 'setting up a hit', court hearsPeople involved in Kinahan gang were paid €20k for 'setting up a hit', court hears


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Water safety warning as pair of swimmers rescued from River LeeWater safety warning as pair of swimmers rescued from River Lee

€63,000 spent on three-day royal visit in March€63,000 spent on three-day royal visit in March

Air Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National ParkAir Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National Park

Varadkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talksVaradkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talks


Lifestyle

Even in the drug-filled, debauched annals of the rock and roll memoir, Mark Lanegan's Sing Backwards And Weep stands out.Mark Lanegan: Drugs, Liam Gallagher and me

Donal Dineen was the man who first brought David Gray and many other emerging artists to our ears. He’s had a lower profile in recent years, but has returned with a new podcast, writes Eoghan O’SullivanDonal Dineen: Pushing the buttons on a new podcast

Is there are science to back up some of the folklore we have grown up with?Appliance of Science: If a cow sits down does that mean it will rain?

This time last year Whiddy Island in West Cork was bustling with people who had caught the ferry for the short trip from Bantry to ramble the island’s boreens as part of the Bantry Walking Festival. Not so this year.Islands of Ireland: Whiddy in the same boat

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »